Mark Zuckerberg Makes Case for Immigration Reform

Perhaps mr. zucherberg, all the other rich business people, open border crowd should understand that we do not have a broken immigration system.

What we do have is an immigration system that is not enforced by our government. This non-enforcement is not a democratic nor a republican violation of the immigration laws they both have ignored the problem since 1986. Ignoring the law for 27 years no justification for attempting to pull the wool over the eyes of the American citizen/worker.

What all these people who support this supposed immigration reform are looking for is quite simple, the politicians are looking for votes, the Catholic Church is looking for people to fill the seats, the business people are looking for cheap labor. The general population is looking to fix a supposed problem that has been intentionally created by the other groups mentioned.

It is time to stop the train before the American citizen/worker figures out that any immigration reform will only put them at the back of the line for so many issues.

The only immigration program that are needed is a guest worker program for the agriculture industry, e-verify, a Federal law making it a Federal crime for anyone to use a Social Security card that does not belong to them that they did not receive directly from the Social Security office, put in a system that tracks legal visitors that come into this country under the visa program

Again, we do not have a broken immigration system we have an unenforced immigration system.